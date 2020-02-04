Thrift stores asking people to hold donations

Many people are taking advantage of their time stuck at home doing some spring cleaning, but you may want to wait to donate items to thrift stores.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — The parking lot is empty outside Community Aid near Selinsgrove which is not typically the case. This is one of six community aid stores in central Pennsylvania and it is usually busy. With more than 1,200 donation bins throughout the area, there is always a fresh supply of merchandise.

"Donations there, as well as at the door, are what give us our funding for the nearly 750 nonprofit organizations that we support throughout the Susquehanna Valley," explained marketing communications manger Meg Martin.

Martin says on average, the chain gets one million pounds of donations each month.

"Spring cleaning is always our highest season. We depend on the donations that are out there that come in during this period to get us through months of supporting the community."

A lot of people are spring cleaning now as they stay home because of the coronavirus. but Martin says there is a problem that comes with this.

"Everything that's outside those bins, it's been rained on and it's gone."

Community Aid and other thrift stores are not considered essential businesses. They are closed as per the governor's orders. Employees are unable to empty the bins and people are stacking items outside the donation bins.

Martin suggests keeping your items at home until Community Aid reopens and starts accepting donations again.

"We want to thank people and help them understand we're so grateful for the generosity, but we're begging at this point, please keep it home, keep it safe with you. We're going to need it and we don't want to see it go to waste."