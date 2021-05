The fire broke out just before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

MIDDLEBURG, Pa. — Three people had to be rescued from the roof of their home in Snyder County after a fire broke out.

Fire officials say the flames broke out at the home in Middleburg just before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

When crews arrived, they found the family on the roof of the home and quickly worked to get them down safely.