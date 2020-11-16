There's a new millionaire in Snyder County

A man from Middleburg won $1 million playing a Merry Money scratch-off lottery ticket.

KREAMER, Pa. — On October 28, Corey Henry walked into this Quick Shop to buy lottery tickets.

What he didn't know was that this trip to the gas station would change his life forever.

"I went in and got a few things and then decided I'm going to buy one of them $20 Merry Money, you know, the new tickets," said Henry.

The 33-year-old from Middleburg won $1 million playing a Merry Money scratch-off ticket.

Those Christmas themed tickets were released just one day before he bought the winning ticket.

"It wasn't looking too good, I just thought it was going to be another loser. Then I got to the last row and I scratched it and there it was, a million-dollar symbol, a million dollars, I just couldn't believe it. I was in shock," said Henry.

Corey originally bought two $20 tickets and then he went back to his car to scratch both of them, both were losers.

Then he had a hunch to come back inside and buy another $20 ticket, which was the winning ticket.

"It's kind of like one of them Willy Wonka moments, where you get that golden ticket you know and it's a dream come true, it really is," added Henry.

Just like in the Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory movie, news of Corey's golden ticket spread pretty quickly throughout the community.

"People are coming in because the word is getting out and they're thinking that there is another one in there and time will tell," said Quick Shop store manager Linda Reichenbach.