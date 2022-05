The fire last March destroyed the former Penn Wilbert Vault Company which was vacant at the time.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Two teens are now charged with arson in connection to a fire in Selinsgrove.

The former Penn Wilbert Vault Company on North Market Street caught fire at the end of March.

According to police the two juveniles broke into the vacant building and started lighting things on fire.

In addition to arson, they face criminal trespassing charges.