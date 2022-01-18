Teen's artistic talent helps animal shelter in Snyder County

Aiden Itsalapron from Middleburg is not only getting some national attention for his creative art projects but also using his talent for a good cause.

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — Aiden Itsalapron is an 18-year-old artist from Middleburg who is quite talented when it comes to building dioramas. In fact, more than 100,000 people on TikTok would agree.

The high school senior has been building dioramas from scratch since he was twelve.

"Out of recyclable materials like cardboard, paper, foam, wood and I build structures and I sell them," said Aiden.

Aiden recently won five regional awards for his dioramas and he has won a national award in the past. He was recently contacted by a producer from one of the Toy Story movies.

"She knows a lot of people at Pixar and she said she could get the word out about him and his work and what he does and maybe that could help him someday," said Aiden's mother Casey Itsalapron.

Aiden is a senior at PA Virtual Charter School. For his graduation project, he made this diorama of an animal shelter. He is gifting it to Haven to Home Canine Rescue, so the shelter can auction it off for money.

Haven to Home Canine Rescue is based in Central PA and rescues dogs.

"It was amazing. I follow TikTok so they gave me the TikTok address to look up and we were all, the whole board we were like this is amazing, he's so talented," said Kristi Cirelli Haven to Home Canine Rescue President.

The last diorama Aiden created sold for $600.

"I hope to make a living out of making dioramas someday," said Aiden.

At the rate Aiden is going, there is a good chance of that.