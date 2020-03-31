Teachers organize food giveaway for school, community

Teachers in the Selinsgrove Area School District handed out food to their students and other folks in the community on Tuesday.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — William Dean stood in a line outside Selinsgrove Area High School, waiting to get a bag of food. He heard about this food distribution from his senior center.

"Right now, it's needed. I appreciate it and I think other people do," Dean said.

Teachers in the Selinsgrove Area School District organized the food distribution. Sixth grade math teacher Matt Metzger says members of the district's education association started tossing around the idea two weeks ago.

"When we saw everything was going into the second week, we started organizing it last Wednesday. With the help of the Weis (Markets) managers at the local store here in, we were able to get food in and able to get this set up in under a week," Metzger said.

With the help of Weis Markets, the Selinsgrove Area Education Association put together 200 bags of food.

"Five pounds of pasta, five jars of sauce, cereal, breakfast bars, jars of peanut butter, loaves of bread."

Teachers said they expect the food to last families about five days as they handed out the food from a safe distance.

People on the receiving end say they appreciate the help.

"I think it's great that they're doing this. I'm glad to see everybody getting together to help one another," Dean said.