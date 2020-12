The man will also be required to register as a sex offender under Megan's Law for the rest of his life.

BEAVER SPRINGS, Pa. — A Snyder County man will serve five and a half to 20 years in prison for rape.

The Snyder County district attorney says Steven Keister, of Beaver Springs, received that sentence after being convicted on first-degree felony charges by a jury last August.

Officials say the rape happened in September of last year.