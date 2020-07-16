Susquehanna University testing for Covid-19

All of the university's 2,200 students will be tested for Covid-19 before they come back to campus.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — It's a quiet afternoon at Susquehanna University but in a little over a month, students will be here once again.

The fall semester will look a little different as students and faculty are required to wear masks.

"When they're taking classes, when they're in their residence halls, except if they're in their own private room, so that will be a little different for our students," said Susan Lantz, Vice President of Student Life at Susquehanna University.

Lantz said all rooms on campus will have fewer students per room to help with social distancing.

Tests will be sent to students and faculty at their homes.

"They'll schedule a telemedicine appointment. When they get onto that video appointment they'll have the test with them and a medical professional will walk through exactly what they need to do, explain the testing exactly how it's done and actually watch them do it," Lantz said.

Students and faculty will then mail the tests back to the testing company and results will be sent to them and also Susquehanna University.

If students do not feel comfortable coming back to campus, they have the option of online classes.

"Our faculty have been working very carefully to provide a hybrid method of classes in the fall semester. Students can take their classes either in person or remotely," Lantz said.

Students who live in states on Pennsylvania's quarantine travel list will be asked to come to campus two weeks early and quarantine.

The fall semester starts on August 24.