Summer Snow Day coming to Philadelphia

There has not been a lot of rain in the forecast, but it's going to snow this Saturday in Philadelphia!

WINFIELD, Pa. — For seven years, Gilson Snow has combined snowboarding, live music, and beer at its Summer Snow Day. The event is held each summer at Gilson's facility near New Berlin.

While the crew is gearing up for the annual August event, it's trying something new this year. Gilson is taking the show on the road, bringing a second Summer Snow Day to Philadelphia this weekend.

"You don't have to be a skier or a snowboarder to come to this event. You just have to be prepared to have fun. It's kid-friendly as well. Kids 12 and under come for free," Vanessa Venios-Antanitis said.

The event is this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Xfinity Live in Philadelphia. A number of vendors from northeastern and central Pennsylvania will be there.

"We're actually transporting their beers. Some of them will be present and are going to Philadelphia with that, so with that comes their following. We're really excited to showcase everything the Susquehanna River Valley has to offer," Venios-Antanitis said.

But the highlight of Summer Snow Day is, of course, the snow!

"They thought we were crazy when we said we would be bringing snow. This is actually very unique for the city, so I'm excited to bring the party to them," Venios-Antanitis said.

"We partner with some local skate rinks, and we bring in snow for the ramps, so the riders get to have that real snow feel," Austin Royer said.

Gilson has a ramp at its headquarters. Recently employees made a portable one.

"It's almost the size of the ramp behind me. It transforms to be quite large. It's 12 foot wide by 19 foot long, and then it has some pieces that fold out from there," Royer said.

