Students still on the air despite COVID-19

Students involved with the campus radio station WQSU at Susquehanna University have found a way to stay on the air.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Kelsey Rogers is a senior at Susquehanna University.

She spends a lot of time broadcasting for WQSU, the college's radio station. But now that classes are being held remotely due to the COVID-19 crisis, things are also different at the radio station.

"I never thought I would be doing the rest of my radio shifts from a bedroom, but I'm here," Kelsey explained.

Kelsey's bedroom in Shamokin is now her studio and fellow Susquehanna University senior Carly Rogers's bedroom in Muncy is now her studio.

Students are broadcasting from New York, Philadelphia and all over the country.

"It's a really big deal that we're still able to do this because I know most college radio stations are shut down since students left campus," Carly said.

Susquehanna University recently installed a new automation system that allows students to voice track the shows remotely.

That new system is what is allowing students to broadcast from their bedrooms.

"We go and do our own research about what's happening with the COVID crisis right now and tips for people to do inside their houses," Carly said.

"I realize that I am actually helping someone in this situation, whether it's more information they missed on social media or on tv or if it's just to provide a friendly voice amongst all the chaos that's going on," Kelsey added.

The students tell Newswatch 16 they would rather be in their studio on campus in Selinsgrove but are adjusting.