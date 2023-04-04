Students, employers get together at Selinsgrove Area job fair

Students got a look at the world of employment inside the gymnasium at Selinsgrove Area High School on Tuesday.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Students collected job applications inside the gymnasium at Selinsgrove Area High School on Tuesday. The school-wide job fair featured more than three dozen employers.

"It’s a great opportunity to meet new people, a great opportunity to network. When somebody comes home, they might have an opportunity to reach out to one of these careers," said senior Philip Gesumaria.

Students in grades 9 through 12 came to the job fair.

"I think it’s helpful that all of these organizations in the community offer internships and jobs to students who are in high school or just getting out of high school because sometimes we don’t always know about the opportunities that are out there," said senior Mackenzie Heddings.

Beiter’s Mattress Appliance and Furniture is one of several companies looking for help over the summer.

"We had some kids come through, some of the softball and football teams seemed interested," said William Gonzalez. "At this point in time, some kids get off from school and don’t have much to do. It gives them the opportunity to get into the workforce and experience new things."

The school district believes this opportunity is a win-win for everyone involved.

"We’re taking a look at how do we get students to identify their purpose? How do we get them to be in a really sound spot emotionally? And that’s not always through some kind of technical support. Sometimes it’s through setting goals for yourself and envisioning yourself in successful situations," said Selinsgrove Area Superintendent Frank Jankowski.

In addition to jobs, students learned about volunteer opportunities and internships.

