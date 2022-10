Midd-West Area School District officials say a student was taken into custody Tuesday after bringing a gun to school.

MIDDLEBURG, Pa. — A student was taken into custody in Snyder County Tuesday morning after police say he brought a gun onto a school bus and showed it to students.

Officials at Midd-West Middle School in Middleburg say they located the student before classes started, along with the gun and ammunition.

He was taken into police custody.

Police say there is no threat to students.