SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Someone is wanted for busting into storage units in Snyder County.

The thefts happened in March along Route 522 in Penn Township.

According to the police, the locks on the outside of the units were cut.

In all, more than $1,400 worth of stuff was stolen.