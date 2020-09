Police have not released the condition of the victim following the stabbing in Snyder County.

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in part of Snyder County are searching for a man they believed stabbed another man.

Officials say the man, who appears in be in his 40s or early 50s, walked up to the victim at the Selinsgrove Motor Speedway Saturday night and stabbed the victim in the arm.

He then ran away.