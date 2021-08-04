Snyder County to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Starting Friday, Snyder County will host a four-week vaccination clinic at the Selinsgrove Center.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Officials in Snyder County spent Thursday afternoon setting up a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Selinsgrove Center.

Snyder County Emergency Management Agency Director Derick Shambach hopes to vaccinate around 2,000 people over the next four weeks.

"When we first set the clinic up, it was targeted towards our 1A population, because they were having trouble getting anywhere for vaccines. As we got them registered, we expanded to 1B since the governor opened it up," Shambach said.

The Snyder County commissioners have been trying to get a vaccine clinic here for weeks.

"This was needed for easier access for our residents," Snyder County Commissioner Adam Ewig said.

Commissioner Ewig says a lot of people have asked for a clinic like this because they were having trouble finding vaccination appointments.

"One of the few counties in the state that does not have a hospital facility within its borders, so it is very needed in our county," Ewig said.

"When we thought that we were going to be able to get the vaccine to some of our primary-care physicians, they did for a couple of weeks, and then the state pulled the vaccine. That created a need for seniors especially to get the vaccine," Shambach said.

There is also a mobile clinic this weekend for people who are not able to make it here.