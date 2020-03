This comes as someone in the Midd-West School District came in contact with a person who's showing symptoms of coronavirus.

MIDDLEBURG, Pa. — The Midd-West School District is closed Friday, March 13, as a precautionary measure.

According to district officials, a person returning from a high-risk coronavirus area within the U.S. was placed in quarantine due to symptoms with COVID-19.

That person then came in contact with someone within the district.

There's no word if the district will be closed on Monday.

There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Snyder County.