Snyder County D.A. seeking death penalty in July shooting deaths

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — The Snyder County district attorney says he will seek the death penalty against a man charged with murdering two people last year.
Christopher Fernanders is accused of shooting and killing Matthew Bowersox and Heather Campbell last July outside a Buffalo Wild Wings near Selinsgrove.
District Attorney Mike Piecuch says he's seeking the death penalty in part because Campbell had a protection from abuse order against Fernanders at the time.
The case against him is still moving through Snyder County court.