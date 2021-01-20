Snyder County D.A. seeking death penalty in July shooting deaths

The Snyder County district attorney plans to seek the death penalty for the man accused of a double murder last year.

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — The Snyder County district attorney says he will seek the death penalty against a man charged with murdering two people last year.

Christopher Fernanders is accused of shooting and killing Matthew Bowersox and Heather Campbell last July outside a Buffalo Wild Wings near Selinsgrove.

District Attorney Mike Piecuch says he's seeking the death penalty in part because Campbell had a protection from abuse order against Fernanders at the time.