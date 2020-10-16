Smokestacks come down in Snyder County

Around 100 people watched as an implosion took down two smokestacks outside the former Sunbury Generation Plant.

SHAMOKIN DAM, Pa. — The loud siren could be heard all throughout Snyder County.

About a minute later two coal stacks fell to the ground in less than ten seconds.

"It's the end of an era, that's for sure," Dan Namet said.

The 300 foot high stacks stood outside the former Sunbury Generation Plant near Shamokin Dam.

The coal power plant was built back in 1949 and closed in 2014.

"Some good memories. I spent a lot of years here," Bob Haile said.

Haile and Dan Namet both worked at this facility for around 30 years.

"This is where I got my start in my career. Some of the retirees were here. I got to talk to them and see them. I actually took off from work today to come to this. I didn't want to miss it," Haile said.

Around 100 people watched as the implosion took down the smokestacks.

"It's kind of nice to see this many people come around. I'm sure a lot of people are associated with this building," Namet said.

Sunbury Generation's other two coal stacks were imploded last October.

"There's more people this time than last time. I think they heard about the blast last time and they wanted to come and be part of that," Haile said.

The stacks were demolished to make room for Panda Hummel Station, which is the natural gas plant next door. Some onlookers said it was like watching a piece of history fall to the ground.

"It was a big building around here that everyone used as a destination point, so it's kinda sad to see it go in some respects. But hey, progress," Namet said.