Senior home getting ready for spooky attraction in Snyder County

A senior living facility in Snyder County goes all out for Halloween, and this year is no exception.

Example video title will go here for this video

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Halloween is a busy time of year at Brookdale Grayson View.

The residents at the senior living facility used to welcome trick-or-treaters, but once the COVID-19 pandemic happened, the staff got creative.

"We moved the event outside, which allowed us more areas to expand and grow each year. We have thousands of people come in to celebrate with us," Lennie Boop said.

Employees and residents are preparing for the third annual Haunted Halloween Drive-Thru event.

"Which allows the community to come in at no charge and go around the community and see different scenes, different setups, haunted props, animatronics," Boop said.

Displays will be set up outside the facility, and employees will spend the next few days preparing.

"Setting them up in here, making sure they have batteries, making sure the wires are connected, making sure the lights all work. Once we get them all set up in here knowing that they're all working, then we'll move outside," Chrissy Lust said.

Employees say the event is held as a way to give back to the community and also to raise awareness about senior living and dementia.

Residents have been busy packing bags of candy for children who come through the haunted display.

"They're excited to be able to go out, walk around and see the scenes as well," Lust added.

The event runs this Saturday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Brookdale Grayson View.