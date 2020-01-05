Selinsgrove wine and beer festival canceled

The Hops, Vines, and Wines Selinsgrove Beer and Wine Festival brings large crowds to Selinsgrove each year.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — As more and more events are being canceled due to COVID-19, many businesses and nonprofit groups that benefit from those events are feeling the impact.

The Hops, Vines, and Wines Selinsgrove Beer and Wine Festival brings large crowds to Selinsgrove each year.

"Historically our event sells out within minutes, or we sell an average of 1,600 to 1,700 tickets within 15 minutes," said festival committee member Bobbie Owens.

This year's event is supposed to be held on July 18, and it would have been the 13th festival. Earlier this week, the organizing committee canceled it because of the coronavirus.

"We just didn’t know how it would look this year with the location, with large crowds, and then just the logistics of what our event looks like with lines, with sanitation concerns.”

Owens said the festival brings in around $60,000 each year. The money goes to Selinsgrove Projects Incorporated, downtown Selinsgrove's nonprofit revitalization group.

The money raised from the brew fest helps with building renovations, downtown events, and the farmers market. Proceeds from the brew fest even helped fix Selinsgrove's downtown clock.

"It’s a very big impact to all of these things that we have that are a positive outlet in our town.”