Treasure found in the trash

A teen from Selinsgrove found a very special item when looking through old VHS tapes from a community cleanup.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Logan Adams, age 16, is a junior at Selinsgrove Area High School. He collects VHS cassette tapes and has thousands of them. That's exactly what Logan was looking for earlier this month at Selinsgrove's annual cleanup event.

"They were in a basket. I came and picked them up and threw them in the back of my car," Logan said.

When Logan got home and sorted through his haul of VHS tapes, a few stood out. They were home videos, including a wedding video.

"Talked to my mom and we posted on Facebook that we found these, 'Does anyone know who they belong to?'" Logan asked.

"Sitting on the couch one evening watching TV and my phone started dinging, getting Messenger and Facebook notifications. 'Is this you?' and had a picture of the tape," Kevin Bordner said.

The tape belonged to Kevin and Lynne Bordner. The couple puts items out every year for Selinsgrove's cleanup event.

"I got a little overzealous and carried more out than I should have without looking at it," Kevin said.

Logan returned the tape to Kevin and Lynne.

"I really think they'd want this back because this is such an important document of their lives, so I should definitely try to return this if I can," he said.

"It's amazing because he could have thrown it out, he could have done anything with it. For a 16 year old to do that and to care about somebody, it's awesome. It warms my heart," Lynne Brandau Bordner said.