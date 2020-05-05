Stores getting ready to reopen in Snyder County

As ten counties in our area prepare to move into the state's yellow phase on Friday, some businesses are getting ready to reopen.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — A steady stream of people dropped off items at Community Aid's donation center near Selinsgrove. As Snyder County prepares to move into the state's yellow phase on Friday, this large thrift store is one of many businesses that will reopen.

"We're excited to get back to serve the community. We're cautiously optimistic. We think this is a good measured step forward," said marketing manager Meg Martin.

The Selinsgrove area thrift store is the only one of Community Aid's six locations that will reopen Friday.

Martin expects it to be busy. She says dressing rooms will temporarily be closed. Employees will clean the registers between customers and the shopping experience will be similar to what people see at grocery stores.

"We'll have limited occupancy in the store for social distancing and keeping people safe. We'll have an associate outside letting people know when it's OK for them to go in. We will ask them to maintain that six feet social distance."

Many small businesses will also reopen Friday. The Country Squire is a home furnishing store that's been in Selinsgrove for more than 30 years.

"We've been deep-cleaning the store, collecting supplies, masks for customers, as well as a hand-sanitizer station, wipes for credit cards, pens," said owner Shane Ulrich.

Ulrich is looking forward to reopening.

"Businesses just cannot stay closed for indefinitely. It makes an effect on our livelihoods, the local economy, and everything else. We have to come to grips that this is the new normal."