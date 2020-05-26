Selinsgrove Speedway to Open This Weekend

Racing will look a little different as the track introduces new safety protocols.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Racing season at Selinsgrove Speedway usually runs from March through September, but this year has been different.

"We missed about two months of the season so far and we're hoping to be able to salvage some of the bigger months of the year," Steve Inch said.

The track was supposed to open in mid-March, but Covid-19 put a stop to that. But now Snyder County is entering the governor's green phase on Friday.

"Green phase, green flag here at the speedway," Inch said.

There will be two days of racing this weekend.

"410 Sprint Cars and Roadrunners will be Friday night at 8:00 and then our super late models and 305 Sprint Cars will be Saturday night at 7:00," Inch said.

But racing will look a little different as the track introduces new safety protocols. Due to social distancing guidelines, seats are available on a first come first serve basis. Seats are marked and General Manager Steve Inch says the speedway will be operating at 50 percent capacity.

"We also have a wide open infield area, so if we fill all of our seating that is marked fans will be able to go to the infield area," Inch said.

Sneeze shields were installed at the concession stands. Fans are encouraged to wear a mask and these will be sold at the track! People will be asked to fill out a waiver before coming to the track, acknowledging the risks of attending a large event during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Bringing a crowd of people into a venue at this point in the crisis, we want to be as safe as possible. It won't be business as normal at a racetrack," Inch said.