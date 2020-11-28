Selinsgrove police investigating Thanksgiving shooting

A 29-year-old victim sustained a wound to his left leg.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Police in Selinsgrove are investigating a shooting that happened Thanksgiving night.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10pm in the borough of Selinsgrove along West Spruce Street between Orange Street and David Street.

The 29-year-old male victim sustained a wound to his left leg.

The victim ran to his neighbor's home and was taken by the neighbor to Evangelical Hospital.

After being treated at Evangelical, he was transported to Geisinger Medical Center.

Following his treatment, he was released Friday morning.

According to the police, the injury was not life-threatening.