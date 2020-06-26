Where you can get fair food and support firefighters

Since a lot of fairs have been canceled this year, several food trucks set up shop outside a business as a fundraiser for a volunteer fire company.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — The parking lot of Selinsgrove Ford looks like a carnival. People gathered outside the dealership for sausage sandwiches, fresh-cut fries, funnel cakes, and more.

The food trucks belong to Jennifer Benner and her husband of Sunshine Shows. The majority of the fairs she would normally attend this summer have been canceled because of COVID-19.

"Everything that we work so hard for and gives us our living through the summer months to help us get through the winter months is completely gone," Benner said.

To make up some of that lost income, Sunshine Shows set up shop outside Selinsgrove Ford on Market Street.

The event is also a fundraiser for this fire company, Dauntless Hook and Ladder Station in Selinsgrove.

Volunteer fire companies have also been affected by COVID-19. Dauntless Hook and Ladder Company had several fundraisers canceled over the past few months.

"A concert, a golf tournament, an Easter egg hunt for the kids," said Assistant Chief Colin Rice. "It obviously affects the fire company in many ways since we're all nonprofit and volunteers."

In addition to a boot drive, Sunshine Shows is giving the fire company a portion of its sales.

"They're helping us to still stay afloat but we know that they can't do things either," Benner said.

the firefighters say it's a win-win. people can eat delicious fair food and support two great causes.

"Obviously, outfitting the firefighters, equipment needs, the apparatus, it gets very expensive," said Rice.