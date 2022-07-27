Church group in Snyder County helping neighbors

Selinsgrove Church of the Nazarene is holding a mission trip this week and fixing up nearly 30 properties.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — A little bit of paint and some raking transform a woman's front yard near Mount Pleasant Mills. The volunteers are from Selinsgrove Church of the Nazarene. This is the first year for "Sun Area Work and Witness," a mission trip organized by the church.

"We're in a season where everyone has a need nowadays, and so one of our priorities was, 'How can we identify and come alongside and meet some needs in our community?'" said Pastor Bill Foss.

Pastor Foss put an application on the church's website, which members promoted on social media and by word of mouth.

"We were just inundated with multiple projects that we had to go to site evaluations and figure out, 'What can we do?'"

Newswatch 16 caught up with a group painting a shed roof at Marie and Larry Heintzelman's house near Freeburg.

"We are blessed beyond measure. God is good!" said Marie Heintzelman.

Marie and Larry are grateful for the help.

"These people would come out on a hot summer day voluntarily, climb up on those roofs, and paint for the day. It's like, what a blessing," Marie said.

They have a lot to keep them busy. Over the next four days, the group aims to fix nearly 30 properties.

"About 102 volunteers through Saturday, and then we actually have another church, their youth group is going to partner with us, Grace Covenant, on Saturday to kind of give us a shot in the arm for the last couple of projects we are finishing on Saturday," Pastor Foss explained.

The pastor says they hope to expand the mission next year and make it even bigger.