Businesses in 'yellow' counties begin reopening

Today is "Yellow Day" for ten counties in our area. many businesses in central Pennsylvania reopened this morning with safety measures in place.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — There were a lot of cars in the parking lot at a thrift store near Selinsgrove on Friday morning. Snyder County is one of the counties that moved into Gov. Wolf's yellow phase. This is the day retail stores and child care facilities can reopen while also following social distancing guidelines.

Some customers at Community Aid told Newswatch 16 they were going stir crazy at home and have been looking forward to this day for a long time.

Under the governor's yellow phase, shoppers are allowed to be inside retail stores, but delivery and pick-up are still preferred.

People must wear masks inside the stores and many places have hand sanitizer available for customers.

Restaurants and bars still must be closed for dining inside, but people can still get a bite to eat with takeout and curbside pickup.

Gov. Wolf extended the stay-at-home order in Pennsylvania for counties in the "red" through Thursday, June 4. The order applies to all counties except for the 24 counties that moved into the yellow phase.