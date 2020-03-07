You can help this animal rescue after all its fundraisers were canceled

The financial impact of COVID-19 has been hard on people, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — An animal rescue in Snyder County is turning to social media for help after all of its fundraisers were canceled.

There are more than 150 goats, horses, and even snakes at Ashburn's Animals. The nonprofit animal rescue near Selinsgrove takes in all kinds of critters except for dogs and cats.

Volunteers Tana Miller and Katelynn brown Spend a lot of time caring for the animals. They tell Newswatch 16 the last few months have been frustrating as all of their fundraisers were canceled because of COVID-19.

"One that's a whole week long out of Boalsburg, that was canceled. We do the Lewisburg Arts Festival, that was canceled. We can no longer do our petting zoos either, unfortunately," Tana Miller said.

Miller says one of the worst parts was having to cancel the nonprofit's summer camps.

"That was a really big blow to us. We love our camp. The kids love our camp. It's extremely educational."

Ashburn's Animals is now turning to social media to raise money to care for the animals and they are hoping people will step in to help. They are asking for donations on Facebook.

Katelynn Brown says Ashburn's Animals constantly gets more critters and needs donations more than ever.