'Good to be back,' cooling-off at the Selinsgrove Area Community Pool

The pool still needs about $200,000 in repairs and is raising money.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — It was the perfect day for a dip or a dive in the pool and folks in Snyder County were happy because it's opening day at the Selinsgrove Area Community Pool.

"It's good to be back at the pool, some sort of normalcy in this crazy chaos," Makenzie Yocum said.

The pool's board of directors had hoped to open the pool in May but noticed a big leak.

The leak was patched late last month but it was just a quick fix.

The pool is raising money for the major repairs.

"It's going to take almost $200,000 for us to have the pool that the community wants and the pool that the community needs," Rhiannon Myers said.

Because of COVID-19, there are extra safety precautions in place.

Slides and diving boards will not be open this year because they are touched frequently and are not touched with chlorine.

"Both bathrooms will be cleaned at least every hour if not all the time, and when we're in the building we have to wear a mask," Tessa Roan said.

Even with the added precautions, swimmers say they're happy to be here and it's better late than never.

"The river isn't as good as the pool but at least it cools you down. I'm glad the pool is back open though," Yocum said.

The Selinsgrove Area Community Pool is celebrating its 52nd anniversary this weekend.