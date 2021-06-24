Selinsgrove Area Community Pool open for the season

While many community pools have not reopened after the COVID-19 pandemic, swimmers are welcome at the community swimming pool in Selinsgrove.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Swimmers splashed around on Thursday at the Selinsgrove Area Community Pool. The pool in Snyder County recently opened for the season two weeks later than officials planned.

Karen Buch is secretary of the pool's board of directors and says the opening was pushed back because of supply delays.

"We realized that the Diamond Bright that we need to refinish and resurface the pool was on delay. It got delayed actually three times. It's supposed to arrive tomorrow."

While the pool needs to be resurfaced, the supply delays would have pushed back the season's opening too far. The board of directors voted to do a temporary fix and patch the pool so it could open this season.

"This is a place that families look forward to coming to for family fun. It's a safe place. After COVID and all the restrictions we faced last season, and even though we were open then, we knew we wanted to be open this season as well," said Buch.

The delayed opening gave everyone time to finish some extra projects around the pool, including a new mural.

"For some, it took like a month. For others, they did it in one night. The artist could do their own section whenever they felt like it, but we were here every day for about a month," said Debrah Baxter, with the nonprofit group Student Teen Artist Resource Team.

Team members painted the mural. The students chose an ocean theme and plan to paint the front of the building next.