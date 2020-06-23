Crews working to repair community pool in Selinsgrove

Work is underway to patch a leak that was discovered last month. A fundraising effort is going on to fund permanent repairs.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — It was a hot day in Selinsgrove on Tuesday and a crew was at the Selinsgrove Area Community Pool getting it ready to reopen. The pool's board of directors had hoped to open the pool last month but noticed a big leak.

"When it was opened, the pool was just about completely drained," said Carrie Briggs, the treasurer of the pool's board of directors.

Briggs says the leak was patched this week, but it was just a quick fix.

"This is just a patch. The things that they're doing have to have other work done surrounding them or it's not going to hold up through a freeze."

Briggs says the necessary repair work will cost around $200,000. A fundraising effort is underway, but since the leak was patched earlier this week, the pool will be able to open this season.

'This is something that our community really needs and enjoys. We pull a lot of people from even outside the Selinsgrove area here."

Briggs says because of COVID-19, social distancing will be followed. Masks will be required inside the building, but not in the open air.

"We will be sanitizing; that will be something continual. We will be hiring extra desk staff that can help do that. We will have a larger crew so that we can keep up with it."

As another safety precaution, Briggs says the slides and diving board will not open this year.

"Those are two things that we're going to keep closed because those are things that are touched frequently that aren't touched with the chlorine. Our handles to the pool will be sprayed down regularly as well so when people are climbing in and out of the pool, chlorine touches it. But we're also going to be spraying with a solution that evaporates."