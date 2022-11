Troopers say the man was last spotted in the area of 6th Avenue in McClure.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MCCLURE, Pa. — State police are looking for a man last seen in Snyder County, wanted for robbery and aggravated assault.

Troopers say Adam Fink was last spotted in the area of 6th Avenue in McClure.

He was allegedly involved in a shooting Wednesday night in Mifflin County, which sent one person to the hospital.