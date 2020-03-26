Safe distance parade through Selinsgrove

Dozens of Selinsgrove Area teachers took part.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Normally students and teachers in the Selinsgrove Area School District would be in class at 3:15 p.m.

But while all schools in Pennsylvania are closed because of the coronavirus, routines have changed.

School librarian Renee Parker posted on Facebook asking teachers if they would like to have a "safe distance parade" as a way to see the kids.

"I saw an original posting from Renee concerning whether or not there would be an interest in doing this," Mark Wolfberg, Selinsgrove Area School District Safety Director said. "I jumped on board and said it's a great idea. I saw other districts were doing it."

"Everybody just started to chime in and it kind of took off from there," Parker explained.

Teachers gathered at Selinsgrove Area High School's parking lot for the parade.

Then they drove through neighborhoods while students waved and cheered from a safe distance.

"We are going to go to several neighborhoods and developments where we know a lot of our students live," Parker said. "The Susquehanna Valley Mall is not open so we are going to do a mall loop at the end."

The event started off with just a few teachers getting together and quickly grew into something a lot bigger.

"We thought we'd have about 30 cars. It looks like we've got 60-70 right now," Wolfburg said.

"We were really excited for this to actually see our students and wave and just let them know that we miss them and we're thinking about them," Parker added.