Police say the alleged assault occurred at the Econo Lodge in Shamokin Dam.

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Shamokin has been charged with rape.

Police say Lawrence Aiken was staying at the Econo Lodge in Shamokin Dam Monday when he raped a woman, 18.

Aiken was placed in the Snyder County Prison on $75,000 straight bail.

He faces charges related to sexual assault in Snyder County.