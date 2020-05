Allegedly involves a Selinsgrove school district employee.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — An investigation is underway into the alleged solicitation of children over the social media platform, "Snapchat".

Snyder County's District Attorney, Mike Piecuch, confirms a search was conducted Monday at a home in the Selinsgrove area.

We also learned the investigation was originated by the Selinsgrove Area School Superintendent.