Police say the burglary happened on Thursday morning in Monroe Township.

SHAMOKIN DAM, Pa. — A woman is facing charges after allegedly breaking into two homes in Snyder County.

Troopers believe Crystal Fox, 45, of Connecticut, broke into the houses along South Old Trail in Monroe Township, near Shamokin Dam on Thursday.

Officers say Fox smashed her way into the first home with a shovel.

Police say when they caught up with Fox, she had shoes and a set of keys that were missing from one of the homes in Snyder County.