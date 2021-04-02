x
Snyder County

Police in Selinsgrove searching for Walmart scammers

The incident occurred on Jan. 9.

State police in Selinsgrove are searching for two individuals who scammed a Walmart in January.

According to officials, the individual wearing a hat confused a cashier using a quick change scam under the guise of sending a money gram and stole over $1,000. 

The incident occurred on Jan. 9 in the afternoon at the Selinsgrove Walmart Supercenter in Monroe Township.

Anyone with information on the identity of either individual is asked to contact Trooper Civello and the Pennsylvania State Police in Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.

