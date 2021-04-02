Police in Selinsgrove searching for Walmart scammers

The incident occurred on Jan. 9.

State police in Selinsgrove are searching for two individuals who scammed a Walmart in January.

According to officials, the individual wearing a hat confused a cashier using a quick change scam under the guise of sending a money gram and stole over $1,000.

The incident occurred on Jan. 9 in the afternoon at the Selinsgrove Walmart Supercenter in Monroe Township.