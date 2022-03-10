Police charge, search for driver of wild wreck in Snyder County

Investigators say the woman's blood alcohol was four times the legal limit at the time of the wreck.

SHAMOKIN DAM, Pa. — Charges have been announced in the wild crash that ended with a car on top of a restaurant in Snyder County and police are now searching for the driver.

Police say Theresa Risso hit four vehicles, a utility pole, and a concrete barrier before catapulting onto the roof of the Golden Chopsticks in Shamokin Dam last week.

Officers say when they went to pick Risso up on the new charges, she was nowhere to be found.

She's wanted on aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and a slew of other counts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Shamokin Dam police at (570) 743-2671.