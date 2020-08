The owner of a Mcclure home wasn't injured in a Saturday afternoon fire but officials tell Newswatch 16 some of the pets didn't make it out.

MCCLURE, Pa. — A fire at a home in McClure claimed the lives of four animals.

Flames sparked at the place along West Specht Street around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews tell Newswatch 16 that two dogs and two cats died in the flames.

The owner of the home was able to make it out safely.