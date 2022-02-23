What happens to Congressman Fred Keller after PA redistricting?

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court is out with the Keystone State's new congressional map. A Republican congressman from central Pa is left without a seat.

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — The new congressional map makes few changes for voters in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

With one major exception.

Freshman Republican Fred Keller loses his central Pennsylvania district entirely.

Keller's home in Snyder county is now located in the 15th district, a very Republican-friendly district.

One problem, the 15th is already home to veteran Republican Congressman Glenn Thompson.

So Keller could run against Thompson in a GOP primary.

But he says he's going to enter the race in the neighboring 9th District, also very favorable to a Republican.

But there's one problem there too.

The 9th is home to two-term Republican Dan Meuser.

So, what will Meuser do?

Run against Keller in a Republican primary in the district he already represents?

Or try his hand in the neighboring 8th district, home to veteran Democrat Matt Cartwright?

A Meuser versus Cartwright battle of incumbents would attract national attention and it would be Cartwright's toughest re-election bid yet.

Republicans would love to pick up the 8th District seat but does that race make sense for Meuser?

It seems he's the one who, either way, will have to bat another incumbent just to keep his seat.

Congressman Meuser released this statement:

"It looks like over 70% of my current district, PA-09, has remained intact, which I am grateful for. Although I am not happy with many aspects of the map, I do look forward to running for re-election in PA-09."

So it's Keller versus Meuser.

Keep in mind, in Pennsylvania, you don't have to live in the district in which you run for Congress.

Our 2022 primary election is May 17.