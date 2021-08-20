National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Snyder County

That marks the second tornado to touchdown in our area in one week.

The National Weather Service now confirms that not just one, but two tornados touched down in our area this week.

On August 18th, 2021 an EF-0 tornado touched down in Middlecreek Township in Snyder County, PA. More information can be found here: https://t.co/cBnyuJrDRf #PAwx

8/20/2021 @ 12:15pm pic.twitter.com/B8cNgrfSF8 — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) August 20, 2021

Officials with the National Weather Service in State College confirm an EF-0 tornado touched down in Snyder County on Wednesday afternoon.

They believe it happened around 4:30 p.m. in Middlecreek Township, outside Kreamer.

No injuries were reported.