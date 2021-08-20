x
National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Snyder County

That marks the second tornado to touchdown in our area in one week.
Credit: WNEP

The National Weather Service now confirms that not just one, but two tornados touched down in our area this week.

Officials with the National Weather Service in State College confirm an EF-0 tornado touched down in Snyder County on Wednesday afternoon.

They believe it happened around 4:30 p.m. in Middlecreek Township, outside Kreamer.

No injuries were reported.

This is now the second confirmed tornado that touched down in our area this week after the EF-0 tornado in Schuylkill County, near Hegins.

