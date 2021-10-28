National Christmas Tree is from Snyder County

When President Biden lights the National Christmas Tree this year, it will spotlight a family from Snyder County.

MIDDLEBURG, Pa. — It's been a busy week at Hill View Christmas Tree Farm near Middleburg and the holiday season has not even started yet.

Owner Darryl Bowersox is preparing this 28-foot Concolor Fir for its new home in Washington DC!

A few months ago the National Park Service reached out to Christmas tree growers all over the country looking to replace the National Christmas Tree.

"I knew we had some trees that might qualify for what they were looking for, but I didn't think it was realistic that something like this would be possible," said Darryl Boxersox of Hill View Christmas Tree Farm.

Darryl's son Ben convinced him to apply. It's a good thing he did because their tree was chosen as the National Christmas Tree!

"I didn't really believe it at first. It was really shocking because I didn't think it was actually going to happen," said son Ben.

"It's really kind of surreal. It's sinking in."

The National Christmas Tree is a tradition that dates back to 1923. It will be replanted in the Ellipse, which is a park near the White House.

"Roots and all."

In early December, President Biden will light the tree. The Bowersox family will be there.

"It's been very gratifying to know that it will come from our farm. It's also been humbling," said Darryl.

This isn't the first time Hill View Christmas Tree Farm sent one of its trees to DC. 20 years ago one of its trees was in the White House.

Darryl tells Newswaytch 16, "In 2001 we were honored to give the Blue Room Christmas Tree to the White House and it was accepted by Laura Bush."

"It's really exciting because I never got to witness it in 2001 because I wasn't alive yet. So I get to feel what it's like," said Ben.

The tree will be taken to Washington DC Friday and will be planted there this weekend.