Mother's Day rescue in Selinsgrove

The Hummels Wharf Fire Company helped out a momma duck.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Some others are helping mothers this Mother's Day weekend.

And that includes mothers of the feathered kind!

Crystal and Craig Warner, of Liverpool, noticed a duck hanging out near a storm drain near the Giant.

The couple got out of their car to check the drain, that's where they spotted six ducklings had fallen in.