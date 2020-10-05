Mother's Day rescue in Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Some others are helping mothers this Mother's Day weekend.
And that includes mothers of the feathered kind!
The Hummels Wharf Fire Company helped out a momma duck.
Crystal and Craig Warner, of Liverpool, noticed a duck hanging out near a storm drain near the Giant.
The couple got out of their car to check the drain, that's where they spotted six ducklings had fallen in.
The fire company came to the rescue within minutes and was able to save all the ducklings and reunite them with their mother.
RELATED: Mother's Day parade in Williamsport