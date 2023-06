Flames broke out shortly before noon on Shade Mountain near Selinsgrove.

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — Fire companies across four counties are working to put out a wildfire in Snyder County.

Officials say 18 fire companies across Snyder, Union, Perry, and Juniata counties responded to the wildfire on Shade Mountain that sparked around 11:40 a.m. Friday morning.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.