Midd-West High School choir performs via Zoom

The Midd-West High School Vocal Ensemble recently used Zoom to perform part of its spring concert.

MIDDLEBURG, Pa. — Since social distancing has become the new normal, many people are turning to "Zoom" as a way to communicate. The app lets people virtually "meet" at the same time. The Midd-West High School Vocal Ensemble recently used it to perform.

"I've seen these videos before and I had the idea of trying to get them to participate and still get them singing," Choir Director Devin Flynt said.

It took Midd-West High School Choir Director Devin Flynt about 35 hours to put this video together. 25 of the choir's members sent him clips of themselves singing The Beatles song "Yesterday".

"We had our part in our ear and we just kind of sang with that and it didn't take too much time once I figured out how I was going to do it," Autumn Ziegler said.

"Once I got a number of videos in I put them all on my computer and I used a bunch of different applications to extract the audio from the video. I had to line it all up," Flynt said.

The students had been rehearsing this song as a group for several months.

"We have a winter concert which would be around December and then a spring concert which is what that song was meant for," Nathan Herrold said.

For the group's seniors, that Spring concert would have been their last at Midd-West. The seniors say they are happy they still got to do something memorable with this zoom performance.

"It was just really cool to be part of that," Ziegler said.

"Really great. I've gotta thank Mr. Flynt. The work he puts in for his students is beyond what any of us could understand," Herrold said.

The video of the performance was posted to Facebook on Friday and has more than 70 thousand views.

"Something like this, if they can have something special that's what I want for them. I hope it keeps getting view after view after view," Principal Thor Edmiston said.