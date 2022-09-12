131 years of the McClure Bean Soup Festival

The McClure Bean Soup Festival is a tradition in Snyder County.

MCCLURE, Pa. — There is not much happening at the fairgrounds in McClure during the daytime, but behind the scenes, volunteers are busy stirring soup. But this is not just any soup.

"Beans, there's salt in it and then just hamburger and water," Brandon Snook said.

This is McClure's Bean Soup Festival. It's the 131st year for the event.

"It started with Civil War veterans getting together as a reunion, and it's grown into a fair now," Dez Ewig said.

There are vendors, rides, and games, but the big attraction is the bean soup. Last year volunteers made more than 30 kettles, and it's a lot of work! The soup must be constantly stirred, so it doesn't burn.

"From start to being done is 3-3.5 hours depending on the heat," Snook said.

Volunteers start serving each day at noon.

"Sometimes we even get people from out of state that have to come and get some soup," Ewig said.

Some people come more than once.

"Every day! I wouldn't miss it. Every day yeah," Andrew Benner said.

This year the committee is raffling off one of these authentic kettles. So if you're the winner, you can make bean soup at home and have it all year round.

The kettle has been used during past festivals. Tickets are $3 or two for $5. The drawing is Saturday.

"They can do whatever they want with it, hopefully not turn it into a flower pot, but if you do, just don't let us know about it," Ewig said.

The McClure Bean Soup Festival runs through Saturday.