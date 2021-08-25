Man sentenced for attempted CVS Pharmacy robbery in Union County

Eric Shingara will serve six years in prison for the attempted hold-up in December.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — A man will serve at least six years in prison for trying to rob a pharmacy in Snyder County.

Eric Shingara received that sentence for the attempted hold-up last December at the CVS pharmacy inside the Target near Selinsgrove.

Shingara demanded prescription medication from the pharmacist while holding a knife.

The pharmacist told Shingara she couldn't get that medicine and he fled.