Man sentenced for attempted CVS Pharmacy robbery in Union County

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — A man will serve at least six years in prison for trying to rob a pharmacy in Snyder County.
Eric Shingara received that sentence for the attempted hold-up last December at the CVS pharmacy inside the Target near Selinsgrove.
Shingara demanded prescription medication from the pharmacist while holding a knife.
The pharmacist told Shingara she couldn't get that medicine and he fled.
He was later identified and arrested and then pleaded guilty to attempted robbery charges in June.