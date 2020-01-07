Man ordered to register as sex offender for the rest of his life in Snyder County

Case originally ended in a mistrial, then charges were refiled.

PORT TREVORTON, Pa. — A man from Snyder County was sentenced Tuesday to 2-4 years in state prison for sexually assaulting two young women back in 2014.

The assault allegedly took place at Craig Poust's home in Port Trevorton where he lived at the time with Chanel Kantz.

This case involving Poust and Kantz had gone to a jury trial back in March of 2019, but had ended in a mistrial.

District Attorney Mike Piecuch had the charges refiled against Poust and Kantz.

Poust pleaded to two counts of indecent assault which kept him from having another trial.

Kantz recently pleaded to assault and has been sentenced.

In the mean time, Poust is currently serving 10-25 years for a separate sexual assault case in 2012 and for a 2016 case involving drugs and weapons. Kantz was also part of that case. She remains on court-ordered supervision as a condition of her sentence.