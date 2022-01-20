Man gets life in prison for double homicide in Snyder County

Christopher Fernanders shot and killed his ex-wife Heather Campbell and her date Matthew Bowersox.

MIDDLEBURG, Pa. — Christopher Fernanders, from Paxinos, will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree murder.

He addressed the families of the two people he killed as he left the Snyder County Courthouse in Middleburg.

"I'm sorry for everything that happened," he said.

Fernanders shot and killed his ex-wife Heather Campbell and her date Matthew Bowersox.

It happened outside Buffalo Wild Wings near Selinsgrove on July 10, 2020.

Fernanders had a GPS tracker on Campbell's vehicle and followed her to the restaurant.

He shot the couple multiple times outside the restaurant.

After that, a man from inside Buffalo Wild Wings came outside and shot Fernanders.

"My mom and I were talking before it's like we're living a dream and we can't wake up. This is stuff that happens in LA, not in Shamokin Dam," said David Campbell, Heather's brother.

David says his sister had a protection from abuse order against Fernanders and he was not allowed to own a gun.

Several people spoke at the sentencing, including Skylar Bowersox, Matthew's daughter.

She said, "My dad was the most important person to me and my best friend. You took that away from me."

Matthew's ex-wife Amy said, "You destroyed your own family and you destroyed ours. No matter how much time has passed it's still raw."

Family members say they are happy Fernanders pleaded guilty and that this did not go to trial; they credit law enforcement.

"Their genuineness and their thoroughness helped the defense realize there was no other choice and it saved a lot of pain on behalf of our family and we're very grateful for that."

Christopher Fernanders was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

