Man dies in Snyder County crash

SHAMOKIN DAM, Pa. — A man died Friday afternoon after his motorcycle crashed into a school van in Shamokin Dam.

Shamokin Dam Police say Robert Stewart, 28, of Selinsgrove, was heading south on North Old Trail when he hit the van. Stewart and the driver of the van were both taken to the hospital, where Stewart died.

The driver is expected to be okay.

There were no students in the van at the time of the crash.

Police are investigating, but believe speed played a role in the deadly crash in Snyder County.